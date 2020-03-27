‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Emily Hampshire To Host Weekly Live Stream Talk Show For The Actors Fund

Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire will host a new weekly, live-streamed YouTube talk show to raise money for The Actors Fund’s COVID-19 emergency financial assistance and services program.

Humpday With Hampshire – as the title suggests, new episodes stream every Wednesday, beginning April 1 – will feature the actress (she play’s Stevie Budd on the Pop TV series) conducting virtual interviews with celebrities “in their natural habitats – be it their bedrooms, kitchens, garages or closets,” the Actors Fund says. “They’ll share advice on how to get through this unprecedented time with humor, kindness – and your sanity intact.”

The series will stream on The Actors Fund YouTube channel weekly until film, tv and theater productions are back up and running.

“I couldn’t ask for a better creative distraction than hosting a show that not only helps raise money for an important cause, but also lets me connect with a dream team roster of guests without having to leave my apartment or even put on pants!” said Hampshire in a statement. “There’s such an insane amount of stress in the world right now, and if we can do something a little fun for all the stir-crazy people out there and help the industry, that means everything to me.”

Guests haven’t been announced just yet, but will include Hampshire’s “famous friends and co-stars from TV, film, sports and social media.” Show segments will include quarantine-themed games with titles like “Show Us Your Junk (Drawer)”, “What Is Your quarROUTINE” and “Phone a Friend Roulette.”

The timing of the series debut will be especially welcome by Schitt’s Creek fans – the sixth and final season of the Emmy-nominated series is set for April 7.

The Actors Fund recently partnered with Rosie O’Donnell for a live-streamed special that raised over $600,000. All proceeds from Humpday viewer donations will go directly to The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that serves as a safety net for members of the performing arts and entertainment industries.

Hampshire will next star opposite Adrien Brody in Chapelwaite, Epix’s drama series based on Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot, and recently wrapped production on the thriller feature Home, which she also executive produced and will be seen next month in the 50 States of Fright series produced by Sam Raimi for Quibi.