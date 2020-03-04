Emayatzy Corinealdi To Star In ‘At That Age’ NBC Drama Pilot

Emayatzy Corinealdi (Ballers) has been cast as a lead in At That Age, NBC’s ensemble drama pilot from Carla Banks-Waddles, Malcolm D. Lee, Debra Martin Chase and Universal Television.

Written by Banks-Waddles, At That Age is an exploration of an African-American family’s legacy. After the Cooper family’s golden child suffers a catastrophic event, seven family members face a foundational shift, make life-altering decisions and deal with deep secrets coming to light.

Corinealdi will play Victoria Cooper-Hargrove, an attorney who is the poised and overachieving middle child.

Banks-Waddles executive produces with Lee via his Blackmaled Productions, and Chase as part of her deal with Universal TV.

Corinealdi earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s 2012 movie Middle of Nowhere. She recently had a major recurring role on the HBO comedy series Ballers and co-starred in the CBS event series The Red Line. She is repped by ICM Partners, Atlas Artists and Del Shaw.

