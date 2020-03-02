Political Betting Podcast ‘Election Profit Makers’ Returns For 2020 Presidential Run

EXCLUSIVE: Election Profit Makers, the political betting podcast set up by Mystery Show host Starlee Kine, Dicktown’s David Rees and investor Jon Kimball, is coming back for the 2020 election season.

The show launched in 2016 to cover the election battle between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It is now coming back as the Democrats figure out who will compete with Trump in November.

Election Profit Makers is a political podcast with a high-stakes twist; the hosts invest their own money in political predictions. On every episode David Rees, who host NatGeo’s Going Deep and whose animated show Dicktown, created with John Hodgman, will premiere on FXX this summer, Starlee Kine, who is a writer on HBO Max’s Search Party, and Jon Kimball, founder of iCapital Holdings, a domain name investment, acquisition and development firm focusing on strong generic keyword domains, make bets via PredictIt.org.

They bet on events from primary results to which phrases/insults will be said during debates. Unlike pundits, they literally put their money where their mouth is, and if they’re wrong, they suffer the consequences.

The first episode launches March 3 and the show will run for 30 episodes through election day.

It is produced by Radio Point, the audio company behind Natalie Morales, Paul Scheer, and June Diane Raphael scripted miniseries Ellie & the Wave. Radio Point is a sister company to Inside Amy Schumer and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson producer Irony Point.