Edinburgh Filmhouse, International Film Festival’s Primary Venue, Planning Major $65M Re-Development

Filmhouse, one of the leading cinemas in Edinburgh and the primary venue for the Edinburgh International Film Festival, is in line for a major $65M re-development.

The proposal features six new cinema screens, including 4K digital, 16mm, 35mm and 70mm projection capabilities, education spaces, a re-designed cafe/bar, a cultural industries work space to support the local screen sector, a restaurant and rooftop event space, and a new festival center to act as the hub for the annual film fest. The venue would also be fully accessible and have a reduced environmental impact.

Full costing of the project will take place later in 2020 to coincide with the formal planning application, but the cost is currently estimated to be in the region of $65M (£50M). The initial timeline, contingent on planning permission and fundraising, is to start work in 2023 and open in 2025.

Initial drawings and visualizations are being handled by local firm Richard Murphy Architects. The next stage will be a wide consultation period of public and industry taking place across 12 weeks from March 11 to June 3.

The project is being led by The Centre for the Moving Image, Scotland’s leading film organization which incorporates the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Filmhouse, Filmhouse Café Bar and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, with support from property consultancy Montagu Evans.

“For more than 40 years Filmhouse has been at the centre of Edinburgh’s cultural life, and for more than 70 years Edinburgh International Film Festival has been an international beacon for film and film culture,” said Ken Hay, CEO of Centre for the Moving Image. “This proposed new building will transform what we’re able to do for Edinburgh’s residents and Scotland’s film community, as well as providing Scotland with a physical celebration of the most popular artform.”