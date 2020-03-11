E3 Cancels 2020 Edition Over Coronavirus Fears

Organizers of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, known as E3, has canceled its 2020 edition set for June 9-11 in Los Angeles. It becomes the latest major industry event to shutter amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry – our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners – we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” the Entertainment Software Association said Wednesday in a statement.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

The group said it will reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about refunds for the annual event, which spotlights the computer and gaming industries. It also said it is “exploring options with our members to coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements and news in June 2020.”

Registration for the event at the Los Angeles Convention Center began February 15. The ESA had been in the middle of reimagining the event to include new stage experiences, experiential zones and live events to showcase titles and companies and celebrate video game culture.

The onetime trade conference opened up to the public in 2017; last year there were 66,000 attendees and about 200 exhibitors.

As of Tuesday, Los Angeles had 17 reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Office of Public Health.