‘The Dr. Oz Show’ Halts Studio Production After Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Dr. Oz Show, one of the few syndicated daytime shows that had been continuing during the coronavirus pandemic, has shut down production at ABC’s Manhattan studios after a staffer tested positive for the illness.

The show plans to continue airing daily, with Oz shooting from his home, Deadline has confirmed. It had been filming in the studio without an audience using a skeleton crew.

The show’s last episode was Wednesday, when the production found out the staffer was diagnosed. According to Variety, which first reported the story, the staff member had not been in the office for more than a week, when he first began showing symptoms.

Variety said the employee worked in an office located in a separate building from the studio, so neither Oz nor his production staff had been in contact with the staffer. The move to shut down was made out of an abundance of caution.

Today’s episode of the show, which has focused exclusively on the coronavirus crisis, features an interview with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Will the nation’s biggest cities be shut down due to #covid19? I speak with @MayorOfLA to hear his plans to stop the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/QdAFebtqDG — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 19, 2020

Since the coronavirus outbreak several syndicated talk shows have shut down completely, from Dr. Phil and The Ellen DeGeneres Show to The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Mel Robbins Show, Tamron Hall and The Wendy Williams Show.