‘Dr. Death’: Grace Gummer & Molly Griggs Cast In Peacock’s Limited Series Based On Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot) and Molly Griggs (Prodigal Son) have joined the cast of Dr. Death, a limited series for NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. The UCP-produced drama is based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name.

Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him.

Gummer will play Kim Morgan, a highly capable, hard-charging registered nurse who is drawn into Duntsch’s (Dornan) web — both professionally and personally — by his apparent talent and ambition. Griggs is set as Wendy Young, Duntsch’s girlfriend, the mother of his children and the last remaining moral beacon for the man who would become “Dr. Death.”

Production begins in the spring on Dr. Death, which is written and executive produced by Patrick Macmanus under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Gummer co-starred as Dominique DiPeierro on the last three seasons of USA Network’s Mr. Robot, and her TV credits also include The Hot Zone, Good Girls Revolt and Extant. She currently is onscreen in Standing Up, Falling Down, opposite Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz. She is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content

Griggs’ series credits include Prodigal Son, Servant and Succession, and she next appears in the indie feature God the Worm opposite Annabella Sciorra. She is repped by Paradigm and Perennial Entertainment.