‘Dr. Death’: AnnaSophia Robb & Chris Sullivan Join Peacock’s Limited Series

AnnaSophia Robb (The Act) and This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan are set as leads opposite Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater in Peacock’s upcoming limited series Dr. Death. Production on the UCP-produced series begins this month.

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast of the same name, Dr. Death explores the twisted mind of a sociopath and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us. It tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Dornan), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), set out to stop him.

Robb will play Michelle Shughart, a bright, young Assistant District Attorney in Dallas who teams up with Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Slater) to take down “Dr. Death.”

Sullivan will portray Jerry Summers, Duntsch’s (Jamie Dornan) life-long friend and number one fan whose blind devotion lands him under Duntsch’s knife.

In addition to Dornan, Baldwin and Slater, they join previously announced cast members Grace Gummer and Molly Griggs.

Dr. Death is written and executive produced by Patrick Macmanus under his overall deal with UCP. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch also executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery.

Robb most recently appeared as Lacey in Hulu’s The Act. She’ll next be seen in Little Fires Everywhere, also on Hulu, and the upcoming feature Words on Bathroom Walls. She is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Sullivan stars as Toby Damon in NBC’s hit drama series This Is Us. On the big screen, he was most recently seen in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. He is repped by Suskin Management, Artists & Representatives and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.