Donald Trump’s Campaign Files Libel Suit Against The Washington Post Over Opinion Columns

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign filed another libel suit against a media organization, this time going after the Washington Post over two pieces published last June by opinion blogger Greg Sargent and opinion writer Paul Waldman.

“The articles at issue herein also are part of the The Post’s systematic pattern of bias against the Campaign, designed to maliciously interfere with and damage its reputation and ultimately cause the organization to fail,” the Trump campaign said in its lawsuit (read it here).

Sargent’s article, published on June 13, was headlined “Trump just invited another Russian attack. Mitch McConnell is making one more likely,” and said that in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, he concluded “that Trump and/or his campaign eagerly encouraged, tried to conspire with, and happily profited off of those efforts. Yet Mueller did not find sufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy.”

Waldman’s article, published on June 20, was headlined, “Trump: I can win reelection with just my base,” and contained the passage, “The 2020 election will obviously be distinct in all kinds of ways we can’t yet anticipate. For instance, who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?”

Trump’s campaign claims that the statements are false and defamatory.

A Washington Post spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump campaign last week sued the New York Times over a column written by Max Frankel. The Times pushed back, accusing the campaign of trying “to punish an opinion writer for having an opinion they find unacceptable.”

After the New York Times lawsuit was filed, Trump told reporters that more would be coming.