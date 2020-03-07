Donald Trump Talks Up His Fox News Town Hall Ratings During Coronavirus Press Availability

President Donald Trump toured the Centers for Disease Control on Friday and, as he often does, he took questions from the press.

When a correspondent asked him a question about the administration’s response to the wave of cancellations of public events and other hits to the economy, Trump veered off into an aside about ratings. More specifically, he brought up the topic of how well his Fox News town hall did on Thursday night.

“As of the time I left the plane with you, we had 240 cases — that’s at least what was on a very fine network known as Fox News,” Trump said. “I know you love it. But that’s what I happened to be watching. And how was the show last night? Did it get good ratings, by the way?”

The reporter said he did not know.

“Oh really? I heard it broke all ratings records but maybe that’s wrong. That’s what they told me,” he said. “I can’t imagine that happened.”

Trump’s Fox News town hall, held in Scranton, PA, drew 4.2 million viewers, ahead of any other town hall this cycle.

As he spoke to reporters, Trump also bashed the governor of Washington state, Jay Inslee, calling him a “snake.” Vice President Mike Pence, who has been tasked with leading the administration’s coronavirus response, had praised Inslee.

“We have a lot of problems with the governor, the governor of Washington,” Trump said. “Mike may be happy with him, but I’m not.”

About a half and hour later, Pence held his own briefing at the White House, where he kept on the topic of the coronavirus.