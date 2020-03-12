President Donald Trump Says U.S. Will Suspend All Travel From Europe For 30 Days In Effort To Mitigate Coronavirus

President Donald Trump said that the U.S. will suspend all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days, one of several measures he outlined in an effort to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.

“Smart action today will prevent the spread of the virus tomorrow,” Trump said.

Exceptions may be made to the restrictions, and the they will not apply to the United Kingdom.

Trump is trying to calm markets and increasing fears of U.S. citizens, as more coronavirus cases rise and the economy craters.

He defended how his administration has responded to the virus, insisting that “we are responding with great speed and professionalism,” while noting that he restricted travel to China in January as the outbreak spread in that country.

In his Oval Office address, Trump said, “We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people. This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history.”

But critics, including a number of health professionals, said that the U.S. failed to adequately prepare in the weeks since, lagging behind in the development of testing kits.

Trump seemed to downplay the threat in recent weeks. As recently as Monday, he sent out a tweet that compared it to the common flu, writing, “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” On Tuesday, he told reporters that the coronavirus “will go away.”