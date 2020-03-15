Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

New York City School District – The Nation’s Largest – Will Close Monday

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Donald Glover Surprise New Album With Cameo From Ariana Grande Taken Down From Website

UPDATE: The new album from Donald Glover has apparently been pulled from his website. The untitled, 12-track album was streaming online for about a dozen hours before being taken down. The website has no information on the why or what of the appearance

EARLIER: Hoping to bring some cheer to those in coronavirus confinement, actor/musician Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new album.

The 12-song package, titled Donald Glover Presents, includes some previously released songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is currently streaming on loop on his website.

There was no indication if Glover’s presentation without his Childish Gambino alter-ego means that persona has been discontinued permanently.

The website has no information save for the music, but has a 4-panel piece of artwork depicting a large crowd gathering.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad