Donald Glover Releases Surprise New Album With Cameo From Ariana Grande

Hoping to bring some cheer to those in coronavirus confinement, actor/musician Donald Glover has surprised fans with a new album.

The 12-song package titled Donald Glover Presents, includes some previously released songs and cameo appearances fro Ariana Grande, SA, 21 Savage. The album is currently streaming on loop on his website.

There was no indication if Glover’s presentation without his Childish Gambino alter-ego means that persona has been discontinued permanently.

The website has no information save for the music, but has a 4-panel piece of artwork depicting a large crowd gathering.

Newswire

