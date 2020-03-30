With Dolly Parton’s Documentary On Hold, She’ll Read Bedtime Stories For Kids

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood and Abramorama are teaming on a coronavirus lockdown-inspired initiative in which Parton will read a children’s book online at bedtime. The series, GoodNight with Dolly, launches Tuesday at 7 PM ET and will air once a week.

The project comes as Abramorama had been readying the April 2 release in 330 theaters nationwide of its documentary The Library That Dolly Built. Then came the coronavirus outbreak. The distributor is now shifting the bow to the week of September 21, a date that coincides with the library celebrates its 25th anniversary.

The docu, directed by Nick Geidner, focuses on Parton’s work to end illiteracy via her non-profit foundation Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Since inception in 1995, the library has gifted more than 135 million books to children and is currently gifting books to 1.5 million children around the world each month.

“Although it was the right thing to do, postponing the screening of our documentary was a disappointment,” she said Monday. “So many of our Imagination Library affiliates had organized events around the nationwide screenings, however things do have a way of working out so the documentary will still have its day.”

The books in the checkout bin for GoodNight with Dolly include among others Imagination Library books like There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake by Loren Long, Llama Llama Red Pajama by Anna Dewdney, The Little Engine That Could by Watty Piper and Parton’s own I Am a Rainbow and Coat of Many Colors.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” she said. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

Here’s a video intro’ing the series, which will be available on the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments and Dollywood channels.