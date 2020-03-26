‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker Offers An “Emergency Transmission” On The Pandemic

An alien Time Lord is concerned that an upsurge in worrying has been detected on earth. So it is that the 13th Doctor, aka Jodie Whittaker, has sent an “emergency transmission” to offer some hope.

Using the Doctor Who on BBC America handle, The Doctor said that she herself was in isolationm , “Hiding. From an army of Sontarans. But keep that to yourself.”

The solution to the problem is one that even a Dalek might endorse (though that’s doubtful, given that they want to exterminate us). But Whittaker reminds us 1) Remember, you will get through this; 2) Tell jokes. Even bad ones; 3) Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday; 4) Listen to science and doctors; 5) Stay strong, be positive

BBC America is also offering Twitter fans a group rewatch from March 26 to April 4 each day at 3 PM ET. On tap is Season 12.