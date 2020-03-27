Disney Extends Closures For Disneyland, Walt Disney World Parks; Will Pay Workers Through Mid-April

Disney is extending the shutdown of its U.S. theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando, saying Friday that Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. It also said it would “extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

“While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority,” the company said in a statement, adding that it is following in line with direction “provided by health experts and government officials.”

Disney previously shuttered Disneyland and California Adventure in Anaheim, Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and Disneyland Paris Resort on March 14 as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened. At the time, the closures were through the end of March, meaning the parks would have re-opened Wednesday.

The move to keep the parks closed indefinitely comes after NBCUniversal on Tuesday said it was extending the closures of its Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort and their respective CityWalks, with a target reopen date of April 19.

Here’s Disney’s full statement today:

