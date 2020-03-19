Disney+ To Launch In The UK With Two Episodes Of ‘The Mandalorian’

Disney+ goes live in Europe on March 24, and the House Of Mouse is dripping out more details on what its launch slate will look like when users log on for the first time.

Disney has confirmed that the streamer will debut with 26 original series and movies in the UK, including The Mandalorian. The first two episodes of the Star Wars spinoff will be available on launch day, while the third goes live on March 27.

Meanwhile, the first two episodes in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on March 24, with two episodes then being released every Friday, starting March 27.

Disney+ will cost £5.99 a month in Britain and 6.99 euros in Europe, where it is going live in countries including Italy, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.