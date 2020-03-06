Disney+ Unveils Full UK Launch Slate Including ‘The Simpsons’ & Handful Of Feature Films Not Available On U.S. Service

Disney has unveiled the full content lineup for the Disney+ UK launch – officially unveiling its slew of The Simpsons seasons as well as a handful of films that are not available in the U.S.

The company is to launch the service in the UK on March 24 with over 500 films, more than 350 series and a slate of 26 exclusive Disney + originals.

It will air seasons one to 30 of The Simpsons, over 600 episodes, on the service, while season 31 of the animated comedy, which began airing in the U.S. in September 2019, will be available to stream from November 2020.

Disney+ will have the first eight Star Wars films from launch with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arriving at a later date. It will also air Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian.

A number of films, including Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties were initially available on the service in the U.S. but were pulled. They will all be available on the UK service.

In addition to over 30 Marvel films, including Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy, it will also over 50 Marvel series including Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Marvel’s Runaways.

Nat Geo content will include feature docs such as Jane and Free Solo, series including Brain Games and One Strange Rock and a number of specials.