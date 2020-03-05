Disney Strikes Distribution Deal For Disney+ In Italy Via Telecom Italia Mobile

The Walt Disney Company has struck its second European distribution deal for Disney+ in a week – this time with Italy’s Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM).

The two companies have struck a multi-year that makes TIM the exclusive wholesale distributor of Disney in Italy, via its TIMVision platform. The deal will see the streaming service offered to TIM’s new and existing customers via an internet bundle. It will start March 24.

This comes after Disney struck an agreement with Sky in the UK.

The slate of Disney+ Originals from launch includes The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President, The World According To Jeff Goldblum and Marvel’s Hero Project.

TIM’s CEO Luigi Gubitosi said, “We are proud that Disney has chosen TIM as its strategic partner in Italy. This agreement comes within the strategy adopted by TIM to pursue alliances with major international players in various segments, to offer cutting-edge products and services. Adding Disney+ gives a major boost to the strategy of TIMVision as Italy’s leading aggregator of premium content in the Italian TV industry, in a context where convergence between telecommunications and content will play an increasingly key role in the group’s future, thanks to the development of ultrabroadband and 5G.”

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer & International segment added, “We’re delighted to count TIM among our launch partners and look forward to bringing their customers all of the amazing storytelling available on Disney+. We’ve created a unique experience geared toward our fans in Italy, who have a long-standing special affinity for Disney and the exceptional brands that make up our portfolio.”