Disney Pixar’s ‘Onward’ To Be Released Online Early

Onward, the Disney Pixar animated feature, is being made available online ahead of schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on cinemas.

The studio will make the film available to buy digitally and on Movies Anywhere for $19.99 today at 5:00PM PST, and it will be released on Disney+ on April 3 in the U.S.

It had grossed $62M domestic and $103M global before cinemas around the world shuttered due to the spread of COVID-19. With no confirmed date in place yet for theaters to re-open, and many people stuck at home, more films are heading online.

Earlier this week, Universal opted to release Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man and The Hunt, and Focus Features’ Emma online early, breaking the theatrical window. Warns Bros made a similar move with its Ben Affleck-starring The Way Back yesterday.

Onward‘s director Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae said they hoped the film would be back in theaters when they reopen.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” the pair commented.