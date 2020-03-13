Disney Pausing Production On Features ‘Little Mermaid’, ‘Home Alone’, ‘Nightmare Alley’ & More Until Coronavirus Calms Down

BREAKING: Disney is stopping production on its features until this whole coronavirus outbreak blows over. Those movie shoots include The Little Mermaid, Home Alone, The Last Duel, Nightmare Alley, and Peter Pan & Wendy and Shrunk.

No one has been effected on any sets by the coronavirus, it’s strictly a precaution.

Separately, we hear Sony has no feature productions occurring that are in need of pausing.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible,” said a Disney spokesperson.

The live action take on 1989’s Little Mermaid from director Rob Marshall was set to go before the cameras next week in London. Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Jonah Hauer-King star.

Last night, news broke that the first unit Australian production of Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Rings suspended production as director Destin Daniel Cretton decided to self isolate himself out of safety for his newborn baby. That movie is set for a Feb. 12, 2021 release.

Deadline broke the news that Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel was put on indefinite hiatus before its Ireland shoot. Scott is going into the editing room to assemble the one-hour-plus amount of the film he shot over 4 1/2 weeks. Pic’s release date stateside is Christmas with overseas rollout on Jan. 8.

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley from Searchlight Pictures starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara was lensing in Toronto. The film, scripted by Kim Morgan, is based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel about a corrupt con-man who teams with a female psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money. Mara plays Molly, the closest thing to Stan’s true love. He meets her early on and they take the act they learned from the circus to Chicago.

Shrunk is the feature reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids starring Josh Gad and Rick Moranis, directed by Joe Johnston and produced by Mandeville Films.

David Lowery is directing Peter Pan & Wendy, a live action update of the J.M. Barrie novel starring Ever Anderson as Wendy and Alexander Molony as Peter Pan.

Home Alone is a movie designated for Disney+ from 20th Century Studios starring Ellie Kemper, Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates, and Rob Delaney from director Dan Mazer. Production was occurring in Canada.