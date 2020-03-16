Disney Closing All North American Retail Stores

On Thursday, it announced its Anaheim and Orlando and Paris theme parks would shut down. The additional closures followed a weekend of retrenchment and hunkering down with the CDC warning Sunday against gatherings of more than 50 people for the next two months.

The closures include all Disney stores in North America starting March 17. It will still be possible to shop online; all owned and operated locations in Disney Springs, also beginning March 17; Disney hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort as of March 20; and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort beginning, as of March 20.

According to Disney, individual tenants at Disney Springs will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust their operations.

Disney has been being extremely hard hit by the virus, with tremors across theme parks, film and TV production, movie release dates and now retail. In a down market, the shares were trading off 7.6%, off their lows early in the session.