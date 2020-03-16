Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

League Of Professional Theatre Women Offer Emergency Loans During Broadway Shutdown

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Disney Closing All North American Retail Stores

Disney Store
Imaginechina via AP Images
Disney announced Monday it’s temporarily closing all stores and its Walt Disney World Resort hotels due to coronavirus fears.

On Thursday, it announced its Anaheim and Orlando  and Paris theme parks would shut down. The additional closures followed a weekend of retrenchment and hunkering down with the CDC warning Sunday against gatherings of more than 50 people for the next two months.

The closures include all Disney stores in North America starting March 17. It will still be possible to shop online; all owned and operated locations in Disney Springs, also beginning March 17;  Disney hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort as of March 20; and Disney’s Vero Beach Resort beginning, as of March 20.

According to Disney, individual tenants at Disney Springs will make decisions on whether to continue or adjust their operations.

Disney has been being extremely hard hit by the virus, with tremors across theme parks, film and TV production, movie release dates and now retail. In a down market, the shares were trading off 7.6%, off their lows early in the session.

 

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad