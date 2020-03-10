Disney Channel Promotes 11 Across Development, Programming, Production, Inclusion & Communications

In what is believed to be the biggest group promotion ever at Disney Channel, the network has upped 11 executive and staffers across its business to SVP and VP level. The promotions follows a ramp-up of Disney Channel’s output over the past 18 months to 450-500 new live-action and animated episodes and several original movies for Disney Channel and Disney Junior, plus more series and movies exclusively for Disney+.

“The strengths and capabilities of our team differentiate us from the competition; with these promotions, we acknowledge many of those who have contributed significantly to our success,” Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said in making the announcement. “They are driven by a passion for the optimistic Disney brand, and they prioritize what is truly important in telling great stories for preschoolers, kids, tweens and families. They also have innovative ideas and the confidence, passion and wisdom to thrive in a creative environment, particularly during this most exciting time in the television business.”

Here is a list of the promotions:

Emily Hart upped to SVP, Development

Hart is now responsible for oversight of the Creative & Artistic Development team at Disney Television Animation. This role is accountable for the development pipeline for all animated content developed at TVA for various platforms, including Disney Channels and Disney+. She originally joined Disney in 2003 and was most recently VP, Original Programming.

Khaki Jones, upped to SVP, Current Series

A Disney TV Animation executive since 2010, Jones is now responsible for supervising current content for all series and short-form content produced internally at Disney TV Animation and various third-party studios. This content feeds all three linear Disney Channels and Disney+. She was elevated from her role as vice president, Current Series.

Alyssa Sapire, upped to SVP, Original Programming

Sapire is responsible for the Disney Junior development slate and has day to day creative oversight of current series for preschoolers and their parents/caregivers. She joined the company in 2016 and was most recently VP, Original Programming.

Vicki Ariyasu, upped to SVP, Educational Resource Group & Inclusion.

Ariyasu joined the company in 2013 and works across Disney Junior and Disney Channel programming development teams to inform curriculum based on national educational standards, new technologies and cultural trends. She also leads Disney Channel’s work in social responsibility, diversity and inclusion for animated and live-action programming.

Jermaine Turner, upped to VP, Development

Turner’s role has expanded to include the development of new animated content to support the increased volume demanded by the linear channels and Disney +. He has over 20 years of service at Disney and was most recently an executive director at Disney TV Animation.

Rafael Garcia, upped to VP, Development

Garcia is responsible for developing live-action series, with an emphasis on finding emerging content creators, for both Disney Channels and Disney+. He joined Disney in 2012 and, most recently, was executive director, Original Series.

Eric Bjorklund, upped to VP, Current Series

A 20-year veteran of Disney Channel, Bjorklund is responsible for overseeing the day to day current creative management on many of Disney Channel’s live-action series. He also leads current creative content for several Disney Channel-produced live-action series for Disney+. He was most recently executive director, Programming.

Diane Ikemiyashiro, upped to VP, Current Series

An executive director for Disney Junior since 2014, Ikemiyashiro’s responsibilities have expanded to include creative supervision of current series, short-form series, and production for preschoolers and their parents/caregivers.

Sarah Finn, upped to VP, Production

Finn oversees the production of all Disney Junior’s original animated television series and shorts and will now expand her portfolio with the recent additions to the Disney Junior slate. She has over 20 years of animation experience, joined Disney in 2013, and was most recently an executive director of Production.

Morgan Di Stefano, upped to VP, Communications

Di Stefano oversees publicity for the live-action series and movies for Disney Channel, and the live-action series and movies the group produces for Disney+. She also leads publicity for Radio Disney. She joined Disney in 2018 as executive director, Communications.

Claire McCabe, upped to VP, Alternative Programming

Since joining Disney in 2015, McCabe has been responsible for the development and production of alternative series and specials, including live events and non-scripted programming.