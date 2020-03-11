Disney CEO Bob Chapek Defends ABC News’ Objectivity

Bob Chapek has defended ABC News objectivity in his first public address as Disney Chief Executive.

In the first question at The Walt Disney Company’s annual meeting of shareholders, held in Raleigh, North Carolina, was about the company’s news division, referencing recent revelations from Project Veritas.

Chapek revealed that his first trip after being handed the role of CEO was to ABC News in New York. He said he was “overwhelmed” by the division’s professional behaviour and objectivity in delivering the news.

“I think ABC News has a stellar track record of being objectivity in reporting the news and it will continue in future,” he said.

The question was in response to a Project Veritas report suggesting that mainstream news network’s coverage of President Trump was overwhelmingly negative.

It also referenced the company’s reporting on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after Project Veritas posted a video in which Amy Robach is caught in a hot mic moment complaining that the network did not go with an interview she landed with one of his accusers. ABC News defended its reporting.

Project Veritas has for years targeted mainstream journalists in “sting” operations, hoping to capture what they consider evidence of bias in the news business. Their tactics have been the source of ethical complaints, civil lawsuits and other charges.