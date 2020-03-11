Disney Sets Opening Date For Avengers Campus, Reveals More Details About California Adventure’s Marvel-Themed Attractions

During last year’s D23 Expo, Disney revealed that they are opening an immersive Marvel-themed land dubbed the Avengers Campus in California Adventure in Anaheim as well as Disney properties across the globe. Today, they announced that the Avengers Campus will be opening July 18 and Disney unveiled more details about the land that will bring Earth’s mightiest heroes together.

As previously reported, the Avengers Campus includes the interactive “Web Slingers: Spider-Man Adventure” and an opportunity to train with the elite Wakanda warrior of the Dora Milaje of Black Panther. Attendees will also be able to save the ragtag group of misfits from The Guardians of the Galaxy and find provisions at the Pym Test Kitchen. These attractions all join the “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!” which opened in 2017, taking the place of “Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror”.

Disney has revealed more details today about the Avengers Campus including an attraction where Doctor Strange will train recruits in the ways of the mystic arts at an ancient Sanctum while fans can encounter Iron Man in his new armor, the Mark 80 and meet Ant-Man and The Wasp, Black Widow, Black Panther, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain America and Captain Marvel. Guests will also be able to see never-seen-before high-flying stunts courtesy of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. On top of all that, the villainous Taskmaster, the new character from the forthcoming Black Widow pic, will make their debut at the Avengers Campus.

“When we set out to create these extraordinary Super Hero experiences across the globe, we designed a new Spider-Man attraction for Disney California Adventure park in an immersive land with amazing character experiences,” said Scot Drake, portfolio creative executive for Walt Disney Imagineering. “We also crafted an original story that ties all the experiences together in ways that are authentic to these characters. We worked side-by-side with teams that brought the Avengers films and comics to life to create a place that champions the next generation of heroes.”

True to the film Ant-Man, the aforementioned Pym Test Kitchen will showcase normal foods at unusual scales. But when it comes to food and drink, true fans will find Easter eggs throughout the Avengers Campus as they will be able to drink a bottle of Pingo Doce (as seen in The Incredible Hulk) and grab a bite at Shawarma Palace — which is clearly a nod to the first Avengers pic.

Fans will also be able to make their own Spider-Bots and customize them with tactical upgrades to harness the powers and style of Black Panther, Iron Man and Black Widow, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp.