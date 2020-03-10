‘Disgraceland’ Drama Series From Callie Khouri, Michael Lohmann & T Bone Burnett Based On Podcast In Works At Kapital Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: The Nashville trio of creator-executive producer Callie Khouri, producer Michael Lohmann and Season 1 executive music producer T Bone Burnett are reuniting for another music-driven drama series.

Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment has acquired the rights to Jake Brennan’s music and true crime podcast Disgraceland for a TV series written by Khouri, Lohmann and Brennan, with Burnett overseeing the music.

Disgraceland, which will be taken to the premium cable and streaming marketplace shortly, is a music and true crime television show about musicians getting away with murder and behaving very badly.

It stems from an original idea by Lohmann based on the podcast who reached out to his former Nashville colleagues, the husband-and-wife duo of Oscar winners Khouri and Burnett, and took the project to Kapital Entertainment where he serves as head of production.

Launched independently in 2018, the Disgraceland podcast, created and hosted by Brennan, quickly went to No. 7 on the Apple Podcast charts. Despite publishing only twenty-four episodes a year the show, which melds music history, true crime and transgressive fiction, has been downloaded over 30 million times and in over 200 countries worldwide. Disgraceland, distributed and marketed in partnership with iHeartRadio, has been nominated for two iHeart Podcast awards and won the award for Best Music Podcast this past January. In 2019 and 2018, it was named to Apple Podcasts “Best Of” year-end lists. Season 5 of Disgraceland launches today, March 10.

Brennan also is the host and creator of the podcast 27 Club and co-owner of the audio-driven media company Double Elvis Productions. In 2019, Brennan published his first book, Disgraceland: Musicians Getting Away with Murder and Behaving Very Badly based on his podcast. Here is a link to the podcast’s pilot episode.

Khouri is the Oscar Award-winning screenwriter of Thelma & Louise and the creator and executive producer of the country-music-themed drama series Nashville. She recently directed the Lifetime movie Patsy & Loretta and has several series projects in the works, Bloom with Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground for Netflix, Divine Secrets Of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood based on her movie at Village Roadshow, and The Useful Idiots at Amazon. She also is developing a stage musical version of Thelma & Louise.

Lohmann is a 28-year industry veteran, 3rd generation filmmaker who has worked on dozens of features and over 500 hours of 1-hour episodic television. He has worked as a Director of Photography, Director, Producing Director, Line Producer, and Executive Producer. In 2019, Lohmann started his own studio and constructed a 150,000 square foot facility. He joined Kapital Entertainment as head of production having worked as co-executive producer/executive producer on the company’s series A Million Little things and Tell Me a Story.

Joseph Henry “T Bone” Burnett has received multiple Grammy awards for his work in film music, including for O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) Cold Mountain (2004), Walk the Line (2006), and Crazy Heart (2010), which also earned him an Oscar. He produced music for the TV series Nashville and True Detective.

The Disgraceland podcast is repped by UTA.