Discovery Cancels Live Upfront, Prepares ‘Alternative Digital Experience’

No surprise – Discovery, Inc. has canceled its live Upfront presentation in New York scheduled for May 12 at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall.

Most live broadcast and cable upfronts have been canceled as of today, as well as a number of NewFront presentations.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and care for the health and safety of employees, talent and business partners, Discovery said, and it has prepared “an alternative digital experience to showcase the company, portfolio, and advanced advertising products to its valued clients and agency partners..” Details coming at a later date.

“With Discovery’s increased scale and reach, we were proud and excited to showcase our expanded portfolio of beloved brands and talent, for the first time, during the traditional broadcast Upfront week. The decision to cancel is bittersweet but unequivocally the right one,” said Jon Steinlauf, Discovery’s chief of U.S. ad sales. “We have a terrific story to tell and more opportunities and products than ever for current and prospective advertisers. We will just tell that story in a way that best suits these unprecedented times.”

Discovery’s portfolio includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, which has rights to the Olympic Games across Europe.