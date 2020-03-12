Dirk Hoogstra & Chris Collins Team On ‘Dawn Of The Paladin’ Sci-Fi Movie Franchise

Former History GM Dirk Hoogsta and his Triton City Entertainment are developing Dawn of the Paladin, a planned four-movie sci-fi franchise, with Chris Collins (The Wire) attached to adapt and co-write the first film.

Written on spec by Hoogstra, the story centers around a small group of peacekeepers paid to protect a remote three-planet colony.

“Some of my favorite scripts I’ve written were for Star Wars: The Clone Wars which allowed me to tap a different part of my imagination,” said Collins. “Dawn of the Paladin presented the same opportunity and has all the raw materials to build a franchise. It’s a sci-fi saga for the next generation.”

Triton City’s Art Director, Paul Weil, worked extensively on the world-building and character development with concept artist and Director of Illustration, Anthony Macbain (formerly of Rockstar Games), to bring the Paladin universe to life.

The team is currently seeking a studio partner.

“We’re so fortunate to bring on a creative partner who has such an impressive body of work writing on some of the most groundbreaking and commercially successful series and feature films,” said Hoogstra.

Triton City Entertainment was launched by Hoogstra in 2017 immediately after his exit from History Channel where he served as EVP/GM. During his tenure there, Hoogstra such hit programming such as Hatfield’s & McCoys, Vikings and Sons of Liberty. Hoogstra is a 25-year entertainment veteran working as both a producer and a network executive on scripted and unscripted programming.

Collins shared a WGA Award for his work as a writer on HBO’s The Wire. His series credits also include FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle. He co-wrote John Wick: Chapter 3, which has grossed nearly $327 million worldwide, is writer/executive producer of Starz’s upcoming John Wick offshoot series The Continental.