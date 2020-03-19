Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Coronavirus, Debt Crunch Hits Live Event Companies From Endeavor To Live Nation & AMC Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

DirecTV Goes Dark For A Spell As America Hunkers Down At Home Over Coronavirus

By Dominic Patten, Patrick Hipes

DirecTV

If you were surprised to suddenly miss the last 20 minutes of Chicago Med, Tucker Carlson Tonight or The Masked Singer just now on the East Coast, join the DirecTV club.

As America hunkers down at home for what looks to be the first full week of coronavirus enforced isolation, the AT&T-owed satellite service tonight went dark for a spell at around 8:45 PM ET across the nation. As partners bickered over who had the clicker last and a night of no-TV anxiety and some real social distancing grew, the screens froze or just went black in millions of homes that haven’t cord cut yet.

Though you may have missed discovering who the celebrity voice under the Swan was on Wednesday’s episode of Masked Singer, hashtag #DirecTVDown never really had time to catch fire on social media as the service seemed to reboot at the top of the hour. Still, for those long 15 minutes or so, things were looking pretty bleak for tonight’s primetime.

The tech site Downdetector began seeing a spike in users reporting problems at 5:40 PM PT, with most saying the signal had been lost.

That saw customers all over the USA take to Twitter and other social media platforms to vent as customer service lines began to back up.

The apparent outage was concentrated on the West Coast, the eastern half of the Lone Star state and up and down the East Coast.

Representatives for DirecTV did not respond to Deadline’s request for comment or explanation. Oddly in today’s age of social media, the service also did not take to Twitter or Facebook to answer their customer’s WTF outrage.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad