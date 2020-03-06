DGA Reaches Tentative Deal On New Film And TV Contract

The DGA said Thursday it has reached a tentative agreement on terms for a new three-year film and TV contract. The talks with management’s AMPTP, which began on February 10, concluded Wednesday.

Neither side offered any details, but the guild said that they would be provided after the agreement has been submitted to the guild’s National Board for approval at a special board meeting scheduled for Saturday.

Negotiations were led by Negotiations Committee co-chairs Jon Avnet and Todd Holland, and the Guild’s chief negotiator, National Executive Director Russell Hollander.

The DGA and management’s AMPTP began negotiations for a new film and TV contract on February 10, making it the first guild – as it has been in the past two bargaining cycles – to sit down with management’s AMPTP, and thus setting the pattern of bargaining in which the AMPTP will expect the WGA and SAG-AFTRA to follow.

Compensation from streaming services was expected to take center stage in the talks for a new Basic Agreement and the Freelance Live and Tape Television Agreement.

The current contract is set to expire June 30.