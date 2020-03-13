DGA Shutters Theaters In L.A. And NY Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The DGA’s theaters in Los Angeles and New York have closed and all screenings have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. “As of this moment the DGA Theater is going to be closed and there are no screenings planned,” says a message on the DGA screening hotline.

The closure of the theaters, which are popular venues for screenings and events, comes after the WGA West canceled all screenings at its Writers Guild Theater in Los Angeles this week.

“As we continue to monitor fast-developing state and local guidance in Los Angeles and New York related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the decision to cancel all DGA screenings, events, and Committee meetings,” the DGA told its members. “For the time being, Board and Council meetings will be considered on a case-by-case basis – and if they move forward, will be conducted in a restricted capacity with only Board or Council members, alternates and limited executive staff in attendance.

“As mentioned in our previous communication, this is a dynamic and fast-changing situation. We will continue to monitor developments from relevant agencies, and provide updates as warranted.”

On Wednesday, the DGA told its members that it had cancelled all “non-critical meetings, and will limit or cancel future events as deemed necessary.