DGA Cancels All “Non-Critical Meetings”, Limits Access To Offices

The Directors Guild told its members tonight that it is cancelling all “non-critical meetings, and will limit or cancel future events as deemed necessary. The situation is quickly evolving, and we will continue to re-assess plans and communicate accordingly.”

The guild said it’s also adopted “heightened building maintenance measures including additional janitorial staff for regular disinfecting of high-touch surfaces as well as conference rooms and theaters before and following meetings and screenings; ample availability of alcohol-based hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes for workspaces; and new messenger and delivery protocols.”

Earlier today, the WGA West said that it is cancelling all screenings at its Writers Guild Theater until further notice. The DGA theaters in Los Angeles and New York remain open as of now.

Related Story Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus As Outbreak Hits 'Elvis Presley' Film

NBA Suspends Play After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Protocols enacted by the DGA for anyone entering its offices in LA and New York include:

• If individuals come to the DGA and appear unwell, they will be asked to leave.

• Individuals who have traveled to the CDC’s list of Level 2 or 3 countries in the past 14 days are prohibited from entering the building at this time. (Those countries include China, Japan, Iran, South Korea and Italy.)

• If individuals have been exposed to someone sick with Coronavirus, or are exhibiting flu-like symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are prohibited from entering the building at this time.

Coronavirus: List Of Canceled Or Postponed Hollywood & Media Events

The guild told its members that these “necessary changes” in protocol are being implemented “in light of this serious issue, while also minimizing disruptions to guild business and operations. As the situation is fast-evolving, additional changes may be implemented in the near-future, and we will continue to keep you informed through email and website communications.”

“This is a dynamic and fast-changing situation,” the guild said. “The safety of our members, staff, guests and greater community is of paramount importance to the DGA. In recent weeks, as news of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) quickly developed, the guild put in place a rapid response team to closely monitor and adopt the most up-to-date guidance and information as provided by the Centers for Disease Control, state and local agencies, medical experts, and the DGA-Producer Health Plan.”

WGA West Suspends Non-Essential Meetings & Events Over Coronavirus, Cancels Screenings At Writers Guild Theater; Office Remains Open