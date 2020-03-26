Showtime’s ‘Desus & Mero’ Latest Late-Night Show To Set Return Date

Showtime’s twice-weekly late-night series Desus & Mero will return to the air with new shows beginning Monday at 11 PM ET/PT, filming the fresh episodes from the hosts’ houses in New Jersey and the Bronx.

Desus & Mero features Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) chatting up guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more, as well as giving their take on the day’s topics.

Normally shot in front of a small live studio audience from New York City, Desus & Mero ernt on a planned weeklong hiatus after its last original on March 12 with guest Seth Meyers. The break was extended by a week over the coronavirus crisis. The show will continue to air new episodes on Monday and Thursday nights, with guest interviews coming via video.

The late-night shows have all begun coming back from coronavirus-imposed shutdowns. Comedy Central’s The Daily Show was the first to return with full-length originals generated from host Trevor Noah’s house on Monday. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Conan as well as HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher also announced that they would resume airing original episodes shot in home environment.

CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the first late-night show to start daily online videos following the industry-wide production shutdown, wil also resume airing original episodes starting Monday.

Nice and Mero helped share their news today in what looks to be the new format.

Desus & Mero’s return comes as Showtime said last week kicked off a 30-day free trial to new customers. Viewers who sign up before May 3 can access the network’s fare via the Showtime streaming service on Showtime.com or the Showtime app.

The taler is produced for Showtime by Jax Media. Nice, Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez are executive producers.