Derek Hough Joins ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Watch out East High. World of Dance judge and six-time Dancing With the Stars champ Derek Hough is heading to the drama department at your fiercest rival. Hough has joined the cast of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in a recurring role for the upcoming second season.

Hough will play Miss Jenn’s (Kate Reinders) ex-boyfriend, Zack, a charming but sneaky actor who returns to Salt Lake to teach drama at East High’s biggest rival, North High.

Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, the first series adaptation of the High School Musical franchise introduces a group of drama students and faculty members at East High. The first season’s 10 episodes count down from auditions to opening night of their school’s first production of High School Musical: The Musical. They have budding romances, faltering friendships and harsh rivalries as they experience the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Reinders star.

Two-time Emmy winner Hough is a judge alongside Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo on World of Dance, which is heading into its fourth season on NBC. He’s set to begin a Las Vegas residency in June, starring in Derek Hough: No Limit for Caesars Entertainment at the Flamingo Las Vegas. His acting credits include a starring role on NBC’s Hairspray Live! and recurring as Noah West on Nashville. Hough is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and UTA.