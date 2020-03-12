Denmark’s CPH:DOX Cancels Physical Fest & Goes Digital To Combat Coronavirus Spread

CPH:DOX, the Danish documentary film fest which is one of the key events on the Euro factual calendar, has decided to take its 2020 edition entirely digital in response to restrictions put in place by the country’s government to combat coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the festival cancelled its opening night gala, but stated it would attempt to continue as planned with heightened hygiene procedures. However, yesterday Danish authorities placed the country in a 14-day lockdown to prevent the virus spread, meaning all schools and universities are closed and the majority of employees are working from home.

That meant the festival, which was due to run March 18-29, effectively could not go ahead. Instead, it will try to take some of the 220 films online, partnering with digital platform Festival Scope to allow local audiences to watch a selection of the titles. It is also working to have the six competition programs judged online by juries, and movies reviewed by Danish and international critics.

The festival will also attempt to run its industry activities online, to an extent, mirroring a similar move taken by Greek event Thessaloniki Film Festival this week.

Denmark has 615 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date, but saw a spike of 101 new cases in the last 24 hours.