Deborah Dugan Fired By Recording Academy; Her Lawyers Say Organization “Will Be Held Accountable”

Grammy organization the Recording Academy said in an email to members Monday that it has fired Deborah Dugan, the group’s president and CEO who has been on administrative leave since January.

Dugan was hired in May as the first female head of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, but was put on leave just ahead of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards amid an “investigation” into alleged misconduct involving a female staffer.

She denied the claims, and later filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC, saying she was sexually harassed by Joel Katz, the Academy’s general counsel, who has denied the claims. The complaint also alleged that she witnessed “egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members, and voting irregularities with respect to nominations for Grammy Awards, all made possible by the ‘boys’ club’ mentality and approach to governance at the Academy.”

The Academy also denied the claims, with interim president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. later saying Dugan demanded “millions of dollars” to withdraw complaints she made about the organization and resign.

Dugan appeared on several morning shows ahead of the Grammys telecast January 26, calling the awards’ voting process “tainted.”

“The Academy’s decision to terminate Ms. Dugan and immediately leak that information to the press further demonstrates that it will stop at nothing to protect and maintain a culture of misogyny, discrimination, sexual harassment, corruption and conflicts of interest,” Dugan’s lawyers Douglas H. Wigdor and Michael J. Willemin said in a statement today after the news broke. “The decision is despicable and, in due course, the Academy, it’s leadership and its attorneys will be held accountable under the law.”

