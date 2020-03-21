Debi Mazar Has Coronavirus, Quarantined At Home And Making The Best Of It

Add actress Debi Mazar to the growing list of celebrities infected by the coronavirus.

Mazur, best known for her role in HBO’s Entourage, revealed her diagnosis via an Instagram post, but noted, “I AM OK!”

“About a month ago, my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug — Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? But it felt unusual/different… Two weeks later, March 15, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu.. or Corona?”

Mazar was initially advised not to get tested. But eventually, out of abundance of caution, she found an urgent care facility that would give her the test. She received her COVID-19 diagnosis several days later. She is now quarantined at home, having good days and bad days. .

“Today my lungs are heavy, but I’m tough,” she wrote. “Stay home people! Protect yourselves and your loved ones. Build up your immune systems.”