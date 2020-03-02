DAZN Sports Streamer To Expand In 200 Countries With Boxing

Sports streaming service DAZN said Monday it will expand into 200 countries and territories, a dramatic expansion from the nine it’s in currently, leading up to its first global live event this spring – Canelo Alvarez’s Traditional Cinco De Mayo Weekend Fight on May 2.

This first phase of DAZN’s global expansion will in fact focus on boxing, building on the company’s investment in the sport over the past two years as its snapped up international rights to top promotional companies including Golden Boy Promotions, Matchroom Boxing USA and GGG Promotions. Fighters such as Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin. The company said they will be part of a robust year-round portfolio of premium fights and original programming on the new service, in English.

“Beginning this spring, most of the world will have access to DAZN and its unmatched schedule of boxing events,” said DAZN Group Executive Chairman John Skipper. “Our roster of championship fighters represents some of the world’s most popular athletes and we’ll be working with them to stage spectacular international events for years to come.”

DAZN launched in 2016. Given the interest it’s seen in boxing so far, it made sense to capitalize on its existing rights portfolio in the sport to fuel expansion, said DAZN EVP Joseph Markowski, who will oversee the global service. “Establishing DAZN as the global home of fight sports is just the first step,” he said in an announcement.

DAZN said pricing by market will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to live sporting events, DAZN offers an ever-growing archive of classic fights, athlete features and a slate of original programming including 40 Day, The Making Of and One Night.

To date, DAZN has so far debuted services in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States.

The DAZN app will be available globally on internet-connected devices including smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart TVs, streaming sticks and game consoles.

DAZN is based in the UK and with 2,800 employees in over 25 countries. Beyond the sports streaming service it also owns sports portals DAZN News, Goal, Sporting News, and Spox.com.