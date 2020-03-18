DAWN Stocks (Domino’s, Activision Blizzard, Walmart, Netflix) Proposed As Coronavirus Hedge

Riffing on the commonly cited social media-tech power-pack called FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google), one fund manager has fine tuned a new stock combo he’s calling DAWN as a solid bet during a collective Coronavirus-induced hunkering down.

“It’s always darkest before the dawn,” Strategic Wealth Partners chief Mark Tepper said on a CNBC Trading Nation segment. While people wait, for life to normalize, they can order pizza from Domino’s, play Activision Blizzard video games, load up on toilet paper and ramen noodles from Walmart and binge watch TV shows or movies on Netflix – which crosses both groups.

Activision Blizzard is the company behind franchises Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft and Overwatch.

“This is all the stuff you do when you don’t want to leave your house, and right now, that’s where we’re headed,” Tepper said. The other FANG stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Google – could be squeezed by an advertising pull back.