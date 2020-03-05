David Alan Grier Joins ABC Comedy Pilot ‘Prospect’

EXCLUSIVE: David Alan Grier has been tapped as a lead opposite Hunter King in Prospect, ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer; director-producer Randall Einhorn; and ABC Studios.

Written by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and to be directed by Einhorn, Prospect is described as a comedic Western with a feminist twist. An idealistic young woman, Abigail Lansing (King), moves to the frontier to be a schoolteacher, but her ideals quickly are tested when she learns that her students are rowdy ranch hands, not children.

Grier will play Mayor Ambrose. Bigger than life, a bit of a scoundrel but super charming with a good heart, Mayor Ambrose is the mayor of the tiny western prairie town of Prospect. Known as somewhat of a wheeler-dealer, he will do anything to make his town work. And he knows that educating its inhabitants is the only way they, and his town, will succeed.

Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer executive produce with Einhorn. ABC Studios, part of Disney TV Studios, is the studio.

Grier recently starred in the fox comedy series The Cool Kids and recurred on OWN’s Queen Sugar, earning an NAACP Image award, and on the Fox medical drama The Resident.

Two-time Tony nominee Grier is currently starring in A Soldier’s Play on Broadway. His upcoming projects including the Netflix film Coffee and Kareem, premiering in April, and the Paramount feature, Clifford the Dog, set for May release. He is repped by Activist and Innovative Artists.