‘Dash & Lily’: Agneeta Thacker, Leah Kreitz & Ianne Fields Stewart Join Netflix’s Holiday YA Series From Shawn Levy & Nick Jonas

Agneeta Thacker (Chicago PD, The Blacklist), Leah Kreitz (AWOL), and Ianne Fields Stewart (The Bold Type, Pose)are set for recurring roles in Dash & Lily, Netflix’s 2020 romantic comedy series from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and Nick Jonas’ Image 32.

Based on the YA book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the eight-episode holiday comedy revolves around cynical Dash (Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Midori Francis). Trading dares, dreams and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, they find they have more in common with each other than either expected.

Thacker will play Priya. An Upper East Side party girl and frenemy to Dash. Kreitz will portray Aryn. A vegan riot grrl who’s an older friend to Lily. Stewart will play Roberta. The Den mother of a group of East Village Christmas carolers.

Joe Tracz is writer, executive producer and showrunner for Dash & Lily. Levy and Josh Barry executive produce for 21 Laps and Jonas for Image 32. Cohn and Levithan co-executive produce.

Brad Silberling will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Fred Savage and Pamela Romanowsky (Riverdale) also will direct.

Thacker has had key guest roles on Chicago P.D. and The Blacklist. She recently finished shooting the lead of independent film The Valley opposite Eric Roberts, as well as a supporting role in the indie film Bushwick opposite Brittany Snow. She’ll next be seen in the feature A Light Beneath Their Feet opposite Taryn Manning, Madison Davenport and Maddison Hasson. She is repped by Innovative Artists Agency and 11:11 Entertainment.

Kreitz will next be seen in features Earth Mother and The Cold Trap. She’s repped by DDO Artists Agency and Prevail Artist Management.

Stewart’s recent credits include The Bold Type and Pose. She’s repped by Bloc Talent Agency and 1022m.