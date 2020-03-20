‘Dark Side Of The Ring’: Vice Bodyslams S2 Opener Of Wrestling Doc Series On YouTube Ahead Of Linear Launch

The tragic story of wrestling star Chris Benoit, which is the focus of the season two opener of Vice doc series Dark Side of The Ring, has been rolled out on YouTube ahead of its linear premiere.

The second season of the doc series, which looks at wrestling’s most controversial stories, premieres on Tuesday March 24. However, the first part of the two-part premiere has just gone live on the free streaming service.

Produced by Vice Studios, the first episode tells the story of one of the biggest names in the sport Benoit, who in 2007, killed his wife Nancy and seven year old son Daniel before hanging himself. The crime shocked the world and sparked a conversation about mental health in sports.

The documentary offers access to Benoit’s inner circle of family and friends, who reveal their complicated feelings about the tragedy 13 years later including his son, David, and Sandra Toffoloni, Nancy Benoit’s sister.

The show, which saw the first season become its most-watched show in the network’s short history, is narrated by former WWE star Chris Jericho.

Other stories include the murder of Dino Bravo, the controversial “Brawl for All” tournament that led to career-ending injuries, the feared career of New Jack, David Schultz’s violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter, the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka’s girlfriend, the inside story of wrestling’s ultimate tag team partnership Hawk and Animal; Herb Abrams’ fanatical attempt to build a wrestling empire and the devastating story of Owen Hart’s stunt that went tragically wrong.

Vice is launching a new weekly afters-show, hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard, immediately after each episode. The spin-off will feature a panel of guests from the worlds of wrestling and entertainment who will dissect the episodes.

Watch the YouTube sneak peek below: