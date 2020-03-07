Danny Tidwell Dies: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Runner-Up Was 35

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rogelio Solis/AP/Shutterstock (6443397a) TIDWELL American dancer Danny Tidwell, a native of Columbia, S.C., performs a leap in his pas de deux from "Le Corsaire." in Jackson, Miss., during Round 3 of the USA International Ballet Competition. Tidwell took the silver in the men's junior division. The USA IBC is the United States' official international ballet competition. The two-week competition is held every four years in Jackson. About 100 dancers from 24 countries competed BALLET COMPETITION, JACKSON, USA

Danny Tidwell, the Season 3 runner-up from season 3 from the reality competition So You Think You Can Dance, has died at age 35. No details on his death were announced.

Tidwell competed at age 22 on the show. Originally from Norfolk, Va., he was a contemporary dance specialist. His brother danced in the previous season and also came in second.

Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall saluted Tidwell on Instagram.

“Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift,” he wrote, including a slideshow of Tidwell photos. “I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. Wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you!”

His brother, Wall, also posted a tribute. “We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with through out your journey. A journey cut to short,” he wrote. “You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest In Peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m even typing this . Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time. 💔💔💔.”