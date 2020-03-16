Former House Impeachment Attorney Daniel Goldman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says Trump Is “Shockingly Unprepared” For Pandemic

Former House Intelligence Committee counsel Daniel Goldman took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and made a point that after experiencing symptoms and getting tested, the Trump administration is “shockingly unprepared” to handle the pandemic.

Goldman, who was spotlighted during the House impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, started tweeting about his symptoms on March 11 and that led to a series of tweets that brought us on his challenging journey of getting tested in New York. His symptoms were not severe enough to be tested but he did test negative for other viruses. That said, he opted for self-isolation before he finally decided to drive to Stamford, Connecticut for a curbside test.

Today he tweeted, “My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu.”

He continued, “My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted.”

Goldman then called out Trump saying that “he can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse).”

Read his series of tweets below.

Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a #COVID19 test in New York City. If you, like me, have a fever and a headache (but tested negative for the flu), you are unable to rule out #COVID19. Shameful. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 11, 2020

UPDATE: my primary care doc said he could send a #coronavirus test to @QuestDX but it has to go to California and won’t come back for at least 4 days. (The tests at hospital ER’s apparently take 24-36 hours.) — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

3rd UPDATE: Currently in hospital bed of overflowing ER @WeillCornell awaiting another flu test and chest x-ray. Bc my symptoms are not bad enough to be admitted, I am not eligible for a #COVID19 test. Self-quarantine is my only option. This is pure triage, not any solution. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

5th UPDATE: Woke up at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 test. One catch: I was told the results may not come back for 4 DAYS. @tomhanks test in Australia came back in 4 HOURS. Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted. 2/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Given his stated desire to “keep numbers down” for his political benefit, it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests. 4/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

