Former House Impeachment Attorney Daniel Goldman Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says Trump Is “Shockingly Unprepared” For Pandemic

Former House Intelligence Committee counsel Daniel Goldman took to Twitter to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and made a point that after experiencing symptoms and getting tested, the Trump administration is “shockingly unprepared” to handle the pandemic.
Goldman, who was spotlighted during the House impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, started tweeting about his symptoms on March 11 and that led to a series of tweets that brought us on his challenging journey of getting tested in New York. His symptoms were not severe enough to be tested but he did test negative for other viruses. That said, he opted for self-isolation before he finally decided to drive to Stamford, Connecticut for a curbside test.
Today he tweeted, “My #COVID19 test came back positive. I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me. I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu.”
He continued, “My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted.”
Goldman then called out Trump saying that “he can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse).”
Read his series of tweets below.
