Daniel Dae Kim Joins NBC’s ‘New Amsterdam’ In Recurring Role

Lost and Hawaii Five-O alum Daniel Dae Kim, who executive produces and recurred as a physician on The Good Doctor, is heading to another medical drama series in a recurring role.

Kim is joining NBC’s breakout medical drama New Amsterdam as new head trauma surgeon Dr. Cassian Shin. His character will be introduced in April 7 episode “Pandemic”, which echoes real life as the world grapples with the quickly spreading coronavirus.

In the “Pandemic” episode, an unknown, deathly strain of the flu causes chaos at the hospital. Meanwhile, a new doctor’s (Kim) unorthodox medical practices test Sharpe’s (Freema Agyeman) patience.

Now in the second season, in the wake of the ambulance crash that ended season one, medical director Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) grieves the death of his wife, Georgia, and learns the difficulties of being a single parent – all the while continuing his commitment to solve systemic health care issues at the hospital. Add in his new responsibilities as a father and with cancer still lingering in the rear-view mirror, everyone around Max must wonder how long he can sustain this impossible load. But “How can I help?” is not just Max’s catchphrase, it’s his reason for living. As long as he’s helping others, Max is able to find hope in the most hopeless of places.



New Amsterdam is inspired by Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as medical director at the hospital. Driven by strong ratings, the series received a big vote of confidence in January when it received a three-season renewal through the 2022-23 season.

New Amsterdam stars Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, with Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher.

Creator David Schulner and director Peter Horton executive produce with Michael Slovis and David Foster. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

Kim is currently an executive producer on ABC’s The Good Doctor. In addition to his seven-season portrayal of Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0, Kim is known for his roles as Jin Soo Kwon on Lost and as Brandon, the narcissistic boyfriend in Always Be My Maybe. Next, he’ll be seen in upcoming features Blast Beat and Stowaway. Kim is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.