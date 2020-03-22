Daniel Dae Kim Feeling Better After Contracting The Coronavirus, Updates Status On Instagram

Daniel Dae Kim is apparently on the road to recovery from COVID-19. He posted an updated status today on Instagram that referenced “the medicines that helped me recover” and thanked fans for their support.

The Hawaii Five-O and Lost alum previously said that he tested positive for the coronavirus and talked about his experience in a 10-minute video posted on social media.

In the clip, the actor and producer said — after joking about his “quarantine chic” appearance: “I wanted to let you know that yesterday I tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.” He went on to give background about his diagnosis, including noting that he was in New York filming NBC’s New Amsterdam, “where, ironically, I play a doctor who gets recruited to a hospital to help patients during a flu epidemic.”

Deadline reported this month that was joining the NBC’s drama as the new head trauma surgeon. His character will be introduced in April 7 episode “Pandemic.”

NBC and New Amsterdam producer Universal TV sent a memo to the cast and crew informing them of Kim’s diagnosis as soon as they were made aware of it.

Kim went on to say that he left the set when the show shut down production and headed back home to Hawaii. “As the flight was close to landing,” Kim said, “I started noticing some scratchiness in my throat. … To be safe, when I got home I quarantined myself in a room in the house and tried to rest on my own. But later that night, I started feeling tightness in my chest, body aches and my temperature started to rise, so [my doctor] then told me to get tested.”

He added that the next day he went to a drive-through testing facility that had just opened in Honolulu and was told he’d have the results back in three days. It was the only time he has left his home since returning to Hawaii. “I self-isolated the entire time.” He said he was prescribed some medication from his personal doctor and didn’t go to a hospital. “But with the help of the medication and bed rest and liquids and, of course, my loving family, I didn’t need to.”