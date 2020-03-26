Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Appoints MD; Smithsonian Uncovers The ‘Kaiser’s Superfleet’ — Global Briefs

Dancing Ledge, the drama producer 25% owned by Fremantle, has promoted executive producer Chris Carey to the newly-created role of managing director. He will work alongside CEO Laurence Bowen having joined Dancing Ledge last year after spells producing shows including Les Misérables. Dancing Ledge’s current slate includes Martin Freeman series The Responder and novichok drama The Salisbury Poisonings, which are both being made for the BBC, as well as Netflix’s Delhi Crime. Bowen said: “Chris’ experience, knowledge, contacts and creative flair make him the perfect first MD of Dancing Ledge. He’s had huge success in the industry before and since joining Dancing Ledge and with him in a leadership position, the company can grow its reputation as a producer of memorable, bold drama and a champion of new talent.”

Smithsonian Channel is to broadcast the five-year hunt for a fleet of infamous German battleships that were sunk in 1914 off the Falklands Islands. The documentary, Lost Ships: The Hunt For The Kaiser’s Superfleet, will air in both the U.S. and the UK, and is made by British producer TVT Productions. Executive producer Charles Thompson said: “Lost Ships: The Hunt For The Kaiser’s Superfleet is a riveting story of the culmination of one man’s childhood dream to find a lost fleet of the world’s most fearsome battleships. Using state of the art technology and battling some of the planet’s worst conditions, it reveals hidden secrets of one of the most famous sea battles in history.” The film was made in association with Polestar Pictures and has funding from The Falkland Maritime Heritage Trust. Matthew Wortman is the director.

ViacomCBS-owned British broadcaster Channel 5 is ramping up its children’s offering to help families through the coronavirus pandemic. It will make 250 additional episodes of Milkshake! content available to audiences on television and streaming service My5. There will be extra episodes of shows including Mr Men, Mofy, Meet The Hedgehogs, Secret Life Of Puppies, Secret Life Of Kittens and Angelina Ballerina. Louise Bucknole, VP of kids programming at ViacomCBS Networks UK said: “We know how hard it is for parents and carers stuck at home indoors with their children. All of our content is designed to help keep young kids occupied in a fun, safe and learning environment, providing the adults with a much needed break or co-viewing option with their little ones.”