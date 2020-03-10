‘Crazy For You’: Shelley Hennig To Star, Alice Lee, Tiana Okoye & Nick Cafero Also Cast In NBC Comedy Pilot

Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) is set as the lead in Crazy for You, and Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Tiana Okoye (Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens) and Nick Cafero (Pitch Perfect) have been cast as series regulars in NBC’s dating comedy from former Saturday Night Live producer Rachele Lynn, fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers and SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Written by Lynn, Crazy for You is about Daisy (Hennig) who, with her life stalling, re-enters the dating scene only to discover that while she was out of the game, the game sort of, totally, completely changed. Realizing she is a bit rusty at being “normal” and “appealing” on first dates, she’ll need the support of her friends as she strives to succeed while being her true self in today’s quick-to-dismiss dating culture.

Hennig’s Daisy is the sweet and charming assistant at a publishing company. Lee will portray Emma, organized and ambitious, she works with Daisy. Okoye is Tasha, one of Daisy’s best friends. Cafero will play Ethan, Emma’s boyfriend and a genuinely nice guy.

Crazy For You, from Universal TV, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions, is executive produced by Michaels, Meyers, Mike Shoemaker Andrew Singer, Hilary Marx and Jason Carden. Lynn co-executive produces.

Hennig, who played Malia for three seasons on MTV’s hit series Teen Wolf, most recently co-starred in the Netflix comedy em>When We First Met, opposite Adam Devine, and the Complex Network/Go90 comedy series, Liberty Crossing directed by Todd Berger. She also starred in The After Party on Netflix, and recently recurred on Hulu/Kat Dennings comedy, Dollface. She’s repped by APA, Alchemy and Rick Genow at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Cafero’s notable credits include guest-starring roles on NBC’s The Office, ABC’s Black-ish, and on the film side, Set It Up and Pitch Perfect. He’ll next be heard voicing various characters and singing on Apple TV’s Central Park, as well as in the upcoming Fox singing competition show I Can See Your Voice. He’s repped by KMR Talent and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Lee most recently appeared on the big screen in Brittany Runs a Marathon and Sierra Burgess is a Loser. Her TV credits include a recent recurring role on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. She’s repped by Paradigm and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Okoye most recently appeared as Asha on Awkwafina is Nora From Queens, as Amaya in Nancy Drew and Allesandra on The Good Place. Her other credits include Hairspray Live and The Cher Show on Broadway. She is repped by UTA and Rise Management.