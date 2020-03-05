‘Crank Yankers’ Renewed By Comedy Central

More Crank Yankers is on the way. Comedy Central has ordered a new 20-episode season of the hit revival series from original series creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.

Crank Yankers’ return on September 25, 2019, was Comedy Central’s best series launch in three years, per Nielsen, and the network’s best primetime launch with P25-54 and M25-54 in six years. In 2019, Crank Yankers reached 8.9M total viewers in L+7.

The current season resumes March 17 following the season premiere of Tosh.0. You can watch a promo voiced by Sarah Silverman below.

“The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic,” said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. “We can’t wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!”

The current season of Crank Yankers features the biggest voices in comedy, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Carolla, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Alan Grier, Bobby Brown, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Nick Kroll, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Abbi Jacobson, Derek Waters, Arturo Castro, Natasha Leggero, Demetri Martin, Paul Scheer, David Koechner, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Jimmy O. Yang, Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Tim & Eric, and Mikey Day.

Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer, joined by executive producers/creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison and executive producer/ITV America CEO David George. Crank Yankers is produced by Kimmelot in association with ITV America.

“We are thrilled that Crank Yankers has been welcomed back so warmly and look forward to getting back to this important work,” said Kimmel.