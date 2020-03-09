CPH:DOX Cancels Opening Over Coronavirus; Dublin & Glasgow Film Fests Wrap; Aardman Animation Promotes Duo – Global Briefs

CPH:DOX, the Danish documentary film festival, has cancelled its opening night gala after Denmark’s government responded to the growing spread of coronavirus by asking organizers to pull events featuring more than 1,000 people. The event had been due to kick off with a screening of Kenneth Sorento’s The Fight For Greenland. The festival will otherwise go ahead as planned, with heightened hygiene procedures, unless the government introduces more severe producers to combat Covid19, organizers said in a statement today.

This year’s Dublin International Film Festival closed over the weekend, with John Connors’ debut feature documentary Endless Sunshine On A Cloudy Day scooping the audience award. Phyllida Lloyd’s Herself, which premiered at Sundance, closed the festival as a gala screening and also took the Human Rights Film Award. Actor Liam Cunningham received the inaugural Lifetime Contribution Award. Elsewhere, Milje Li’s Confucian Dream won in the Documentary Competition, while the Discovery Award was split between four: Cara Holmes (Director), Claire Byrne (Director), Paddy Slattery (Director, Writer) and Dónal Ó Héalaí (Lead Actor). The Dublin Film Critics’ Circle crowned Supernova as Best Film, Roy Andersson (About Endlessness) as Best Director and Arracht as Best Irish Film. The Michael Dwyer Discovery Award went to Clare Dunne for Herself, and the George Byrne Maverick Award went to Pat Murphy for Anne Devlin.

The 2020 Glasgow Film Festival also closed this weekend, celebrating record audience figures with more than 43,000 admissions. The festival saw Irish Gaelic thriller Arracht scoop its audience award. The fest closed with the UK premiere of How To Build A Girl, based on the Caitlin Moran book, which first screened at Toronto 2019.

Aardman, the UK animation studio behind Shaun The Sheep and Wallace & Gromit, has promoted Daniel Efergan to Executive Creative Director of Interactive. Efergan has been at the company since 2007, working on projects including Tate Movie Project and World of Invention. Aardman has also appointed Joshua Baldwin as Game Director, working across the outfit’s video game output. Upcoming Aardman projects include Netflix short Robin Robin, and the sixth series of Shaun The Sheep.